UES to join and help launch new national defense company

“UES has been a Dayton-area success story providing R&D services for Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base transitioning technologies and supporting the local community,” said Krishan (Kris) Joshi, founder of UES. “I look forward to this next chapter of growth and success in our history.”

The new company’s employee base is “highly educated with more than 115 PhDs and 45% of the workforce holding advanced degrees,” Arlington said.

The business will primarily serve customers in the Department of Defense and federal intelligence community.

UES will unite its R&D infrastructure with Eqlipse’s cyber and signals intelligence engineering, intelligence operations and identity management capabilities.

UES said it will continue to be headquartered in Beavercreek.

Founded in 1973, UES has been involved with research and development in two directions: Licensing Air Force technologies for commercial use and inventing new technologies for the Air Force.