UES to join and help launch new national defense company

A new defense technology company is coming into being, drawing from employees in three communities, including Beavercreek, a Washington, D.C. private equity firm, Arlington Capital Partners, said Tuesday.
EqlipseTechnologies expects to be operative as of the end of the first quarter, the company said. At launch, the business will have more than 600 employees across three locations — the Dayton area, Herndon, Va. and Annapolis Junction, Md. — and more than $200 million in annual revenue.
UES Inc., a Beavercreek science and technology company, said it will join Eqlipse as a founding member.
The UES contingent will be made up of about 200 employees.
“This partnership will allow us to continue to serve our R&D (research and development) services customers in the same manner as we have in the past, while providing substantial investment into transitioning technologies,” Nina Joshi, UES president and chief executive, said in a release. “It also gives us new tools to identify gaps in our current technical areas that can be used to develop new research ideas and allow us to expand into new markets.”
“UES has been a Dayton-area success story providing R&D services for Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright Patterson Air Force Base transitioning technologies and supporting the local community,” said Krishan (Kris) Joshi, founder of UES. “I look forward to this next chapter of growth and success in our history.”
The new company’s employee base is “highly educated with more than 115 PhDs and 45% of the workforce holding advanced degrees,” Arlington said.
The business will primarily serve customers in the Department of Defense and federal intelligence community.
UES will unite its R&D infrastructure with Eqlipse’s cyber and signals intelligence engineering, intelligence operations and identity management capabilities.
UES said it will continue to be headquartered in Beavercreek.
Founded in 1973, UES has been involved with research and development in two directions: Licensing Air Force technologies for commercial use and inventing new technologies for the Air Force.
