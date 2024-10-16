Underground fire closes multiple streets, Reidold Building in downtown Dayton

No injuries have been reported.

A fire in an electrical vault under Main Street caught fire, sending smoke into the Reibold Building, said Kevin Lavoie, director of communications for Montgomery County. The Dayton Fire Department evacuated the building.

There is no estimate for when employees or the public will be able to return to the building.

Main Street and parts of Fourth Street are closed as firefighters battle the fire.

“Please avoid the area of South Main Street between Fourth and Sixth streets downtown,” read a Facebook post on the Dayton Police and Fire page. “Dayton Fire crews are currently operating in the area for an electrical vault fire and all traffic is being diverted.”

