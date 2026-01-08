Unfounded report of gun at Kettering Elementary led to increased police presence

An unfounded report of a student bringing a gun to Greenmont Elementary caused an increased police presence Wednesday during the school day, according to Kettering City Schools.
The Greenmont Elementary principal, Brooke Goodwine, said in an email to parents that the school got an anonymous report of a student bringing a gun to school around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. The district worked with the Kettering Police Department and ultimately “could not substantiate any indication that a student at Greenmont Elementary was in possession of a weapon.”
Out of an abundance of caution, KPD increased their presence at the school Wednesday. A school resource officer was also present, and the principal said she planned to make herself more visible Wednesday.
“Based on our internal review and the investigation conducted by law enforcement, we are confident that our students, staff, and visitors are safe and secure,“ Goodwine wrote. ”The safety of our children is our highest priority.”
