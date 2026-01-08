Unfounded report of gun at Kettering Elementary led to increased police presence

An unfounded report of a student bringing a gun to Greenmont Elementary caused an increased police presence Wednesday during the school day, according to Kettering City Schools.

The Greenmont Elementary principal, Brooke Goodwine, said in an email to parents that the school got an anonymous report of a student bringing a gun to school around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday. The district worked with the Kettering Police Department and ultimately “could not substantiate any indication that a student at Greenmont Elementary was in possession of a weapon.”