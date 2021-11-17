Union wants to build area’s largest traffic roundabout for Amazon, other businesses

Applegate said Union committed to the project before Amazon started construction on its 3.1 million-square-foot fulfillment center on Union Airpark Boulevard, which will employ some 1,500 people.

Already operating in that area are logistics operations for Procter & Gamble, Crocs, Frito-Lay, Legrand North America, Chewy.com and others.

In all, since 2010, more than five million square feet of light manufacturing and distribution space has been built out in an area north of Interstate 70 and mostly west of the airport, in projects that today employ more than 4,000 people.

“They’re asking, with the amount of trucks and stuff that will be coming in and out, with product the size of a building, what could we do to help enhance the overall road network,” Applegate of Amazon and other companies.

“It has a major impact on the further development of the entire area,” Stanley said.

The roundabout will involve two interior lanes with continuous right-hand turn movements in four directions. It is meant to ease travel along Dogleg, Old Springfield and Jackson roads, along with Union Airpark.

In addition, Applegate said Union is already eyeing three new distribution projects for the area, projects that will be unveiled in early 2022.

“They’re committed right now,” he said of those projects.

Municipalities request ED/GE grants on behalf of businesses looking to expand in or move to Montgomery County.

The Dayton Daily News reported last month that a new 675,000-square-foot building being built on spec is planned on more than 80 acres near the airport in Union.

Land for the giant building was purchased for $2.2 million north of Old Springfield Road in Union. No end user has been identified, but the building could hold a little more than 11 football fields.