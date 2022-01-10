United Theological Seminary awarded $1M grant for new program

Caption United Theological Seminary trustee, Dr. Tom Lasley, left, and seminary president Dr. Kent Millard hold a proclamation from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted celebrating the school's 150 year anniversary year. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Caption United Theological Seminary trustee, Dr. Tom Lasley, left, and seminary president Dr. Kent Millard hold a proclamation from Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted celebrating the school's 150 year anniversary year. JIM NOELKER/STAFF Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

United President Kent Millard said a House of Study provides a “track” for United’s current master’s programs, building on existing curriculum with the addition of specialized electives in the House’s area of focus.

“Each House of Study is led by a director with expertise in the area of study, who teaches these electives and also mentors students through their course of study,” Millard said.

The project is being funded through Lilly Endowment’s Pathways for Tomorrow Initiative, which is designed to help theological schools across the United States and Canada prepare pastoral leaders for Christian congregations.

Lilly’s funding will help United hire directors, as well as increase administrative support for the House of Study program as a whole, Millard said.

“The grant is a five-year grant, at the end of which we hope the Houses of Study will be self-sustaining, supported by the tuition of participating students,” Millard noted.

Gift to address student debt

United Theological Seminary has received $3 million from a donor to reduce student debt.

The donor, who the seminary said chose to remain anonymous, first provided a $1 million grant to support scholarships for students answering a call to ministry. Those funds have already assisted 14 students who began their seminary work this fall.

In October, United celebrated the beginning of its 150th anniversary year by paying off a $4 million mortgage to become debt-free. The same donor contributed a $2 million gift to help graduating students reduce their debt as well.

Each graduate will receive up to $20,000 to reduce his or her educational debt from both theological and previous academic studies. The Seminary’s Office of Financial Aid says that 30% of the anticipated 106 master’s and doctoral graduates will graduate entirely free of debt.

Last year, United Theological Seminary served 488 students, who represented 39 states, 11 nations and 37 Christian denominations.