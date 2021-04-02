Unity at the Cross multi-racial, multi-denominational service marks Good Friday

The Unity at the Cross service in the church parking lot at 2262 Gettysburg Ave. in Dayton included pastors and worshipers across Christian denominational and racial lines to celebrate the diversity of the community and to mark the death of Jesus on the cross, said St. Luke senior pastor, the Rev. Renard Darnell Allen Jr.

“The kingdom of heaven is multi-color, multi-denominational, diverse,” Allen said. “We are one in our humanity, so why not be one in everything else? Everything else that divides us is superficial. We are one human blood. All of our blood is red and the blood that Jesus shed was red, which is to signify that we are one. We are one in our humanity and I pray that this will help us to become one in community.”