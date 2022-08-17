University of Dayton expects to maintain record enrollment when classes begin Monday

University of Dayton expects to maintain record enrollment for this upcoming academic year, with about 12,000 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and law students expected to attend.
“UD continues its momentum of enrolling talented and an increasingly diverse array of students, due to our long tradition of providing the highest quality residential learning experience, and increasingly due to our newest programs such as the UD Sinclair Academy and the Flyer Promise Scholars,” said Jason Reinoehl, vice president for strategic enrollment management, in a statement.
More than 19% of the new students are from historically underrepresented racial and ethnic groups, according to UD, and about 9% are the first in their families to attend college. About 17% of the new student body is eligible for the federal Pell Grant, which helps students from low-income backgrounds pay for college.
UD President Eric Spina said last September in an interview with the Dayton Daily News that UD has grown almost continuously over the last 25 years. But he said maintaining class size made sense for the university.
“You think about our university and the value in personal relationships and being able to wrap your arms around the university,” he said. “I think if we got any larger, we would lose some of the special character of UD.”
The UD Sinclair Academy will have 250 students the year, a high-mark, according to the university. The academy offers dual enrollment with Sinclair College and other benefits such as advisors on both campuses, and opportunities to join student clubs and take advantage of other leadership opportunities at UD while taking classes at Sinclair. The Flyer Promise Scholars program welcomes its sixth cohort, removing financial barriers for students at partner schools and programs, and offering support and leadership opportunities.
UD said interest from international students and demand in programs such as computer science, business analytics and graduate engineering has helped enrollment.
Undergraduate students begin moving in on Friday, Aug. 19. Classes begin Monday.
About the Author