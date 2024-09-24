University of Dayton in line for $2 million to advance semiconductor training

“I am proud to have helped secure funding to enhance the incredible work being done by the University of Dayton to train and educate the next generation of workers. Semiconductors are an important part of the global electronics industry, our national security, and our local economy. In Congress, I will continue to work on a bipartisan basis to find ways to make the Miami Valley a place where accelerated advanced manufacturing can succeed,” said Turner, a Dayton Republican.

The funding was awarded through the National Institute of Standards and Technology and will help bolster UD’s Southwest Ohio Integrated Microsystems Workforce & Research Center.

Credit: Jim Noelker Credit: Jim Noelker

UD first announced the objective of such a center in the autumn of 2022, weeks after Intel broke ground for dual Columbus-area semiconductor fabrication plants, with a projected workforce of 3,000 people.

The university sought $250,000 for the center, estimating that up to 500 new jobs were possible, in an application to the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) two years ago.

“Reshoring of advanced chip manufacturing is a national priority and great opportunity for Ohio,” UD said in its PDAC application.