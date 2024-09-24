Breaking: University of Dayton in line for $2 million to advance semiconductor training

University of Dayton in line for $2 million to advance semiconductor training

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

Local News
By
1 hour ago
X

Congress has approved nearly $2 million for the University of Dayton to advance training in the emerging semiconductor industry, U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown and U.S. Rep. Mike Turner said in a joint announcement Tuesday.

“Ohio students and workers are going to lead in the industries of the future,” said Brown, Ohio’s senior senator and a Democrat. “With this investment at the University of Dayton, we are expanding opportunities for Ohioans to get the training they need to get a good paying job, where they can build a life here in Ohio and help further our state’s leadership in this crucial growing industry.”

ExploreProcess for prioritizing local projects for federal, state funding opens

“I am proud to have helped secure funding to enhance the incredible work being done by the University of Dayton to train and educate the next generation of workers. Semiconductors are an important part of the global electronics industry, our national security, and our local economy. In Congress, I will continue to work on a bipartisan basis to find ways to make the Miami Valley a place where accelerated advanced manufacturing can succeed,” said Turner, a Dayton Republican.

The funding was awarded through the National Institute of Standards and Technology and will help bolster UD’s Southwest Ohio Integrated Microsystems Workforce & Research Center.

Credit: Jim Noelker

Credit: Jim Noelker

UD first announced the objective of such a center in the autumn of 2022, weeks after Intel broke ground for dual Columbus-area semiconductor fabrication plants, with a projected workforce of 3,000 people.

ExploreIntel-funded higher education alliances training people for 3,000 new jobs at semiconductor plants

The university sought $250,000 for the center, estimating that up to 500 new jobs were possible, in an application to the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) two years ago.

“Reshoring of advanced chip manufacturing is a national priority and great opportunity for Ohio,” UD said in its PDAC application.

ExploreCentral State University gets $3 million for semiconductor research
In Other News
1
Greene County to acquire land next to Lewis A. Jackson airport for...
2
Tipp City Mum Festival 65 years young as a ‘hometown festival’
3
Marvin Christian, author, photographer, Aviation Trail president dies...
4
Beavercreek strikes down proposed ban on recreational marijuana sales...
5
Woman flown to hospital after crashing into Darke County utility pole

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.