University of Dayton names four new trustees to board

Six trustees recently left the board: Cathy Babington (18 years of service), Brother Bill Campbell, (18), Darlene Marlowe (15), Jenell Ross (nine), Jen Weed (three) and recent alumni trustee Lyric Fields (three).

Rennels will serve as a recent alumni trustee, a position for members three to eight years post-graduation with a record of student engagement in volunteer and philanthropy initiatives and continued involvement with UD after graduation. She received a bachelor’s degree in marketing in 2018 and is in acquisition marketing at JPMorgan Chase. Rennels previously sat on the UD Alumni Association board of directors, served on her Reunion Weekend committee and most recently was chair of day10, UD’s young alumni group.

Rich-Milan earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from UD in 1985. An experienced professional in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics and clinical research industries, she is co-founder and CEO of Cannovation Clinical Research Partners LLC. She also held senior leadership roles with companies including Maridose, Diversigen, Caligor Coghlan Pharma Services, CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, Synthon Pharmaceuticals North America, Roche Diagnostics, UCB Pharma and Bristol-Myers Squibb.

Wansley earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from UD in 1984 and has a master’s degree in public communication from Fordham University. She retired in 2023 from her position as senior vice president of environmental justice, community and legislative relations at the New York Power Authority, where she worked for seven years. She previously served in the Bronx district attorney general’s office as administrative chief and director of community affairs for more than 20 years.

In 2022, Wansley and her spouse established the Payne Wansley Endowed Scholarship to help support UD students from underserved communities. She received the 2023 UD Alumni Special Achievement Award.

White, who graduated from UD in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in television communications, is a 30-year veteran communications and community relations professional. She currently serves as system director of community and government relations and site communications for Premier Health.

Before joining Premier Health, White worked for the Dayton Development Coalition and WDTN-TV. She’s won numerous awards for her journalistic work and community engagement, including the Regional Communicator of the Year award from the International Communications Training Institute, Central Region Volunteer of the Year from the National Urban League and the Dayton YWCA Women of Influence and Distinguished Ambassador awards. A member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, she’s also served on boards for the Ohio Arts Council, the Big Hoopla, the Salvation Army, Dayton Art Institute, Greater Dayton RTA and the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

White became president of the UD Alumni Association this year, and is a past recipient of the association’s Special Achievement Award.