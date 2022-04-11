University of Dayton to award honorary doctorate to JPMorgan exec

The University of Dayton announced it will award an honorary doctorate of science to JPMorgan Chase & Co. Global Chief Information Officer Lori Beer, who graduated from the university in 1989 with a computer science degree.
UD said that Beer has been recognized by organizations like Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, ComputerWorld and American Banker as a leader and champion for women and diversity in the technology, healthcare and finance industries.
Beer also serves on the New York board of Teach for America, and with her husband endowed a scholarship at UD to go to a Flyer Promise student pursuing an engineering or other technology field. The scholarship honors her husband’s parents, as both he and his father is also UD alumni.
UD’s Flyer Promise program offers significant scholarship and grant assistance, along with mentoring and other support, to seniors at partner high schools who may have never applied to UD because they believed it to be financially out of reach.
In the announcement, University President Eric Spina said, “The University of Dayton is proud to honor Ms. Beer, who has demonstrated strong, values-based leadership in positions of significant influence. UD is proud of our association with Ms. Beer, and we hold her up to our graduates as the kind of leader we hope they aspire to be as graduates of a Catholic and Marianist university.”
Beer thanked the president and UD board of trustees, saying, “UD is where I learned how to be a software engineer and holds a special place in our family, as this is where my husband and I met. I’m grateful for the experiences that UD provided – they served as the foundation for my career and instilled principles in leadership that have carried through my journey, such as the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion.”
Beer will receive the honorary doctorate at the undergraduate commencement ceremony at UD Arena at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, May 8.
About the Author