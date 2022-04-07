Wright State names new provost

“Dr. Thompson’s strong student-centric focus is complemented by her commitment to academic achievement,” Edwards said. “This combination will be sure to enhance our efforts supporting student success.”

An 18-member committee of faculty, staff members, administrators and students led the four-month search for the university’s next provost. Thompson was one of four finalists who visited Wright State last month to interview with for the position.

Explore Wright State launches search for provost to oversee academics

“After visiting campus, it is evident that Wright State provides a transformative experience for students and contributes to the development of the region,” Thompson said. “To me, there’s no greater calling than to expand educational opportunities and access for everyone and to improve where you live.”

Thompson has more than 11 years of administrative experience in higher education. She started at the University of Toledo in 2008 and served as senior vice provost of academic affairs at the University of Toledo since August 2020 and acting dean of the College of Graduate Studies since July 2021.

She previously was an assistant professor of health education at Kent State University and Mississippi State University. Thompson was also the director of education and research at the Ohio Coalition in Toledo.