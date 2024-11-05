Unnamed manufacturer looks to invest $11M, create 70 jobs in Brookville or Union

The project will create up to 70 new jobs and will invest nearly $11.3 million in the project site, according to the project application. The company has narrowed a search down to two sites.

As the county often does in these situations, the anonymous company’s plans are code-named. In this case, the application is called “Project Bala.”

In Dayton, global aerospace and national security company Sierra Nevada Corp. has applied for $ 1 million to build two maintenance, repair and operations hangars near Dayton International Airport.

According to Dayton’s application for ED/GE funds, this project will invest $94 million to create 200 jobs and protect 147 current jobs.

In all, the county said it received ten Economic Development/ Government Equity (ED/GE) applications.

Other projects include:

Butler Township: High Tec Industrial Services has applied for $200,000 to move an operation to the township. The $4.3 million investment will result in 103 new jobs, according to the county.

There were three applications from Harrison Twp.:

Annarino Foods seeks funds to invest in infrastructure, to create six jobs and retain 20.

Bad Habit Fabrications applied for $82,000 to expand a custom vehicle manufacturing operation, adding 3 jobs and retaining four.

And in “Project Net,” an unnamed international manufacturer new to the area wants to build a 10,000-square-foot facility on six acres in the township’s Webster Street corridor. The company is re-establishing U.S. roots after operating in South America since 2017 to make structural cement insulated panels that are resistant to natural disasters, the county said. Twenty-seven new jobs are possible.

In Kettering, Solvita seeks $400,000 for the distribution center and warehouse it purchased last year in the Kettering Business Park. The distributor of human tissues for medical patients will retain 719 jobs and create an additional 200 jobs, the county said.

Miami Township seeks $390,000 for Accelevation, in a project that would consolidate three facilities (in Miamisburg, Centerville and Springboro) into a single site at the First Flight Commerce Center. Accelevation makes equipment for data centers. The $5.5 million project will create 172 new jobs, according to the application.

In Moraine, Trustpar has applied for $25,000 after outgrowing its current site. The technology services business wants to invest $100,000, creating 7 new jobs and retaining 14.

And in West Carrollton, Cornerstone Building Supply seeks $150,000 so the sheet metal manufacturer can buy the facility it leases and make nearly $1.5 million in upgrades for office space, machinery and power. The project will create 10 jobs and retain four.

Each jurisdiction is scheduled to offer more information about the projects to an ED/GE advisory committee Nov. 14 before the committee votes on funding recommendations Nov. 20. County commissioners get the final say.

Montgomery County ED/GE grants have been a Dayton-area economic incentive since 1992. The program is based on countywide sales tax proceeds from participating communities.