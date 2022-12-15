Up to 5 injuries reported in serious crash on I-75 S in Butler Twp.

A serious crash tonight injured as many as five people on Interstate 75 in Butler Twp.
The crash was reported around 5:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at Benchwood Road.
The ramp from I-75 South to Wyse and Benchwood roads is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
According to initial reports two people are possibly critically injured.
We are working to learn more information about the crash and will update this report.
