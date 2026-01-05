UPDATE: Man charged after 4 stabbed in Dayton

Crews responded to reports of a stabbing in the 5200 block of Skylane Drive around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, according to Lt. Eric Sheldon with the Dayton Police Department.

Sheldon said police officers found a 51-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman, a 17-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy at the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The boy had a stab wound in his upper chest and right shoulder area and a cut along his face, according to court records. The woman and girl each had a cut on their hand and the man had a cut on his finger and forearm.

All four identified Ball as the stabber, according to court records.

Investigators found Ball and detained him. Authorities found a pocketknife on him, which he allegedly used in the attack.

One of the victims told police the boy got into an altercation with Ball in defense of his mother, according to court documents.

Ball allegedly strangled him until the man was able to separate them. He then pulled out a knife and attacked the teen, stating he wanted to “kill him,” an affidavit read.

The woman, man and girl reportedly tried to defend the 16-year-old and were injured.

Ball is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

Detectives from the Dayton Police Department’s Violent Offender Unit are continuing to investigate, according to Sheldon.