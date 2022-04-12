Uptick in robberies prompts Dayton police to remind public of Safe Exchange Zones

If someone decides to buy or sell an item using social media, they then would use the closet Safe Exchange Zone to meet up with the buyer or seller to make the exchange.

“It should make the buyer and/or seller more comfortable to know that they’re coming to a common meeting place that’s a Safe Exchange Zone,” Beavers said.

He added people should use their judgement if a person instinct is a buyer or seller insists on meeting at a different location.

“Use your gut and realize it’s probably not a good thing to do or that this ‘deal’ on this cell phone is not quite worth it,” he said.