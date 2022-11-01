Urban League may relocate to the Dayton Arcade

The Miami Valley Urban League is part of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, which calls itself the “oldest and largest community-based organization devoted to empowering African American individuals and families.”

The Miami Valley Urban League’s offices are currently in a building on the 900 block of West Fifth Street, in the Five Points neighborhood and the Innerwest area.

The organization has seven employees but plans to add five more in the next year to a year and a half, city documents state.

The relocation will provide convenient access to the “entrepreneurial ecosystem” of programs and agencies that collaborate to support and sustain “Black and brown businesses,” the city said.