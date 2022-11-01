The Miami Valley Urban League may relocate to the Dayton Arcade.
The city of Dayton is proposing a development agreement that would give the organization $150,000 to help with its move into the Hub Annex, located at 29 S. Main St, according to city documents.
The funding would help pay for interior and exterior facility improvements, mechanical system upgrades and new equipment, furniture and fixtures.
The total project cost is about $433,000.
Credit: Jim Noelker
Credit: Jim Noelker
The Miami Valley Urban League is part of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, which calls itself the “oldest and largest community-based organization devoted to empowering African American individuals and families.”
The Miami Valley Urban League’s offices are currently in a building on the 900 block of West Fifth Street, in the Five Points neighborhood and the Innerwest area.
The organization has seven employees but plans to add five more in the next year to a year and a half, city documents state.
The relocation will provide convenient access to the “entrepreneurial ecosystem” of programs and agencies that collaborate to support and sustain “Black and brown businesses,” the city said.
About the Author