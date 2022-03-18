U.S. 35 down to one lane at times; some roadwork goes until August

U.S. 35 eastbound will be reduced to two lanes between Steve Whalen Boulevard and Interstate 675 from now through Aug. 31. The right-lane of U.S. 35 eastbound will remain closed until the project is finished, but all ramps will remain open.

U.S. 35 westbound will experience daily right-lane and shoulder closures between Steve Whalen Boulevard and I-675. All ramps will remain open as crews will be performing guardrail and lighting work.

When work started about two years ago, the average daily traffic count in the corridor was 79,810 vehicles, Dillon said. The project was designed for traffic volumes in 2040 that are estimated to be 85,440 vehicles per day, she added.

The project will also maximize bridge clearance under Woodman Drive, construct a new median wall, and widen the shoulder on that stretch of freeway, according to ODOT.

It also includes resurfacing the westbound Woodman entrance ramp to 35. Drivers can expect short-term ramp and lane closures during the project, officials said.

Barrett Paving Materials Inc. was awarded the contract in June 2020. The project is scheduled for completion this fall, Dillon said.