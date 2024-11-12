US 35 West reopens in Greene County after vehicle hits deer

U.S. 35 West in Greene County has reopened after a vehicle reportedly hit a deer Tuesday morning.
The crash was reported at 6:48 a.m. near state Route 72/Main Street near Jamestown, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The vehicle then caught fire.
No injuries have been reported at this time, according to dispatch.
All westbound lanes were temporarily closed on U.S. 35 as crews investigated. The highway had reopened as of 7:52 a.m.
Greene County - US-35 West is CLOSED 0.9 mile beyond SR-72/Main St (MM: 22), due to a crash. Use alternate routes and check https://t.co/d4Hx8c9IGW for updates.— ODOT Cincinnati (@ODOT_Cincinnati) November 12, 2024
In Other News
1
Open house on I-675 and Grange Hall interchange Thursday
2
New Beavercreek office buildings set for defense-friendly areas off...
3
Dayton officials cracking down on vacant house fires, public asked to...
4
Ohio AG opens inquiry into racist text campaign
5
Amber Alert canceled for 7-year-old abducted from NE Ohio
About the Author