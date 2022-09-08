VA care costs and waits often improve on private care, RAND finds

in 2018, Congress passed the “Mission Act,” letting veterans make medical appointments outside the VA system, with the VA paying certain costs when veterans meet required criteria.

What the VA has spent on outside care has steadily grown, from $7.9 billion in 2014 to $18.5 billion in 2021, RAND found.

As costs for community care have risen, the share of the VHA budget on community care has also increased, the report said.

In 2014, community care amounted to 12% of VHA spending. This nearly early doubled by 2021, with community care costs making up 20% of all VHA spending on medical care, RAND said, citing Congressional Budget Office data in 2021.

In general, RAND found that VA patients face particular challenges that private health care providers may not always be best equipped to meet.

“Veterans enrolled in VHA are a complex patient population with health care needs that differ from those of the nonveteran population, including higher rates of posttraumatic stress disorder, exposure to environmental toxins, and suicide,” the authors said.

“VHA providers are well-versed in veteran culture and the conditions that are prevalent among veterans. Community care providers may not have substantial experience caring for veterans and may not even realize that a given patient is a veteran,” they added.