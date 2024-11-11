VA proposes waiving co-pays for telehealth appointments

Explore Dayton VA offers new telephone emergency care service

The proposed grant program, called Accessing Telehealth through Local Area Stations (ATLAS), would fund nonprofits and private businesses to offer veterans private spaces equipped with high-speed internet access and the technology to meet with VA providers remotely. Grants would also pay for training to support the program.

This year, the VA announced the availability of tele-emergency care nationwide, and the VA this year also began waiving veterans’ copays for their first three outpatient mental health care visits of each year.

“Waiving copays for telehealth services and launching this grant program are both major steps forward in ensuring veterans can access health care where and when they need it,” VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a release.

Monday is a federal holiday. The rulemaking can be viewed in the Federal Register under public inspection Tuesday, and will be published and open for comment beginning Wednesday (findable by searching for the rule on VA’s Federal Register webpage).

VA anticipates a notice of funding opportunity for the grant program to be published following publication of the final rule.