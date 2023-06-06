VA says it is hiring at a record pace nationally

That represents 12.5% growth from last year’s hiring pace, a spokeswoman for the Dayton VA said Monday.

This hiring push is coming at a time when the VA is working to meet the requirements of the PACT Act, the largest expansion of veterans’ care and benefits in generations.

The act makes it easier for veterans who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange or other chemicals to be diagnosed and receive care.

“At VA, we’re hiring and retaining the best, most talented, and dedicated employees in health care — because veterans deserve to be treated by the very best,” VA Under Secretary for Health Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement. “With this hiring push, we’re bringing on new people with one goal in mind: providing world-class care to every Veteran who entrusts us with their health.”

Last year, the VA processed a record number of veterans benefit claims, delivering more than $112 billion to veterans, the department said.

The department is 15% ahead of that record pace in 2023.

Also last year, the VA saw more than 91 million outpatient visits to the 9 million veterans enrolled in VA health care.

In total, VHA said it aims to hire a record 52,000 new employees in fiscal year 2023 to meet increasing Veteran demand.