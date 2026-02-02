VA to spend $4.8B nationwide, with Dayton improvements planned

The Dayton VA Medical Center in July 2025. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

The Dayton VA Medical Center in July 2025. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF
The Department of Veterans Affairs intends to spend $4.8 billion in fiscal year 2026 on its health care facilities nationwide, and several Dayton VA projects on a list of planned projects.

Dayton plans include repair to a campus sewer line, upgrading electronic health records, expanding the campus’ fiber-optic backbone, replacing a steam line and more.

The campus is also slated to see improvements to medical air, gas, and vacuum systems and repair to a campus bandstand.

Building 120 on the Dayton VA campus, which houses the American Veterans Heritage Center. THOMAS GNAU/STAFF

While a list of planned projects nationwide does not give the value of Dayton’s plans, the department says its national investment is the “largest single-year NRM (non-recurring maintenance) investment in VA’s history.”

NRM refers to projects, sometimes large-scale, that are either performed once or are not routinely scheduled. Those projects can include, among others, elevators, electrical systems, boiler plants and more.

“Improved facilities, equipment and infrastructure mean better care for veterans, and these funds will enable VA to achieve that goal,” VA Secretary Doug Collins said in a statement.

Funding nationwide includes:

  • $2.8 billion to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.
  • $1 billion for maintenance and modernization of electronic health record systems, including facility preparation for future electronic health record updates.

The Dayton VA Medical Center is among nine VA medical facilities that will move to the federal electronic health record system in 2026, the VA has said.

As the medical center and campus between U.S. 35 and West Third Street shifts to the electronic system, the hospital embarked on a $55.6 million information technology infrastructure upgrade, Jennifer DeFrancesco, the director of the medical center, told the Dayton Daily News last year.

“Really, for veterans, it should be a seamless transition,” she said at the time.

The new system is meant to allow VA physicians and nurses to capture a more complete look at veterans’ health and past treatment regimens, tracking health issues and treatments from the time a veteran enlisted in the military until today, DeFrancesco said.

