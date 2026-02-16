Vacant Trotwood apartment building a total loss following fire

A two-unit vacant apartment building is a total loss following a fire Sunday morning, according to the Trotwood Fire Department.

The fire was reported around 8:23 a.m. in the 200 block of Hanna Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find the rear apartment fully involved with flames coming from the roof, according to the fire department.

The building was boarded up, and crews searched the building to confirm no one was inside.

Firefighters operated in a defensive mode due to the size of the fire and the building’s condition.

No injuries were reported.

Neighbors had ongoing concerns of squatters and other activity in the apartment building, according to firefighters.

The fire department encouraged anyone who sees suspicious activity around vacant buildings to report it.

The fire remains under investigation.

