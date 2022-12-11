Vacant Trotwood home destroyed by fire

TROTWOOD — Fire crews were called Sunday to an empty home on fire.
A call came in shortly after midnight about reports of a fire at an vacant house on the 100 block of Devonshire Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
Crews found the home engulfed in flames, according to the sheriff’s office.
No one was injured in the fire. The extent of the damage or estimated loss is not yet known.
The fire is under investigation.
