Vacant Trotwood shopping center set for redevelopment sits idle a year later

Mike Zhang, an agent for Salem Capital LLC, in January 2024 shared with the city basic plans to rehabilitate the weathered property with the hope of attracting new business to the city.

But documents provided by the city of Trotwood last week indicate these initial plans lacked specifics and did not include details like a timeline or name of professional staff that would be completing the work.

Records show in June 2024, Zhang told city staff via email that repairs would be made to the building’s exterior. Again, the plans lacked detail, including professional architectural drawings, according to Trotwood Planning and Zoning administrator Tyler Hauck.

“I (informed) you that you would need to submit a permit application to the Montgomery County Building Department but that hand drawn images would not be sufficient for a permit. You would need to involve a licensed architect or engineer to have those drawings stamped,” Hauck wrote in a September 2024 memorandum to Zhang, with the subject line “Consumer Square Next Steps.”

This September letter from Hauck outlined the city’s interactions with Zhang up to that point, including that on Aug. 12, 2024, the city’s code enforcement department issued a total of 13 violations for the Consumer Square property.

Zhang appealed the violations, which involved issues with the structure’s roof, exterior, interior, sanitation, electrical, windows, doors, and overall safety.

The property maintenance appeals board ultimately denied Zhang’s appeal, affirming the violations. The property was subsequently declared a public nuisance.

Hauck said Zhang met with city staff again in January to discuss the city’s expectations. Zhang was given a February deadline to provide several details, including architect/civil engineer/construction company information, a schedule and timeline for renovation, along with official plans and budget.

Zhang has not provided any of these items to the city’s satisfaction, Hauck said.

“The city is continuing its nuisance process with this property, as there has been little to no progress toward compliance with the city’s requirements or the proper next steps in the process,” Hauck wrote in an email to Dayton Daily News.

When asked for a progress update on the redevelopment, Zhang told the paper he is “working with the city as a team to revitalize this center,” but did not provide details.

“We share the same goal of seeing businesses coming to Trotwood and (occupying) the spaces,” he said via email.

According to Hauck, the city conducted fire and safety inspections of the property last week, results of which will be compiled in a forthcoming report from the Trotwood Fire Department.

Prior to the inspections, Zhang had been given a deadline by the city’s law director to comply with demands to allow officials into the building.

“... For years, this property has continued to deteriorate,” law director Christopher Conard wrote in a March email to Zhang. “You were aware when you bought the property that the city expected significant effort would be made to bring the property to code standards. You were further aware that Trotwood citizens are tired of having this eyesore in their community.”