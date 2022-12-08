Vandalia continues parks revamp with accessible features at Robinette Park

BreakingNews
The city’s full parks master plan is set to be presented to city council during a January work session

VANDALIA — As part of ongoing efforts to strengthen its park system, the city of Vandalia will construct an Americans with Disabilities Act-accessible restroom facility at Robinette Park.

The city was recently approved for a $61,000 grant to go toward the total $270,000 cost of the facility. The grant was distributed by NatureWorks, which is funded by the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources bond issue that was approved by Ohio voters in 1993.

“The city is making accessible parks a priority, and a key feature is a barrier-free, accessible restroom facility designed for all community residents, not just people without disabilities,” Parks and Recreation Director Steve Clark said in the grant application.

The city is collaborating with Montgomery County Board of Developmental Disabilities Services for project design of the restroom facility, as well as for design of ADA-accessible playground equipment.

The city has earmarked $225,000 of its total $1.5 million in allocated American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for installation of the new playground structure in spring 2023.

“Accessible parks are more important than ever due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as people with disabilities need access to outdoor opportunities and spaces, as does the entire community,” Clark said.

Earlier this year, Vandalia entered into a $100,000 agreement with PROS Consulting to help lead the citywide parks master plan process and provide clear objectives to city officials and the parks advisory board.

Community surveying efforts show the majority of residents want to have restrooms in the city’s parks, Clark said.

The full parks master plan is set to be presented to council during a January work session.

