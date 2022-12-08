Vandalia continues parks revamp with accessible features at Robinette Park

The city was recently approved for a $61,000 grant to go toward the total $270,000 cost of the facility. The grant was distributed by NatureWorks, which is funded by the Ohio Parks and Natural Resources bond issue that was approved by Ohio voters in 1993.

“The city is making accessible parks a priority, and a key feature is a barrier-free, accessible restroom facility designed for all community residents, not just people without disabilities,” Parks and Recreation Director Steve Clark said in the grant application.