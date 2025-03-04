Vandalia council OKs housing subdivision plans for South Brown School Road

The site is situated north of Little York Road, south of I-70, and east of the Foxfire subdivision.

The development, to be named Riverdale, is to be constructed by Arbor Homes in four phases, plans show, with phase one set to begin in December. Future phases would begin in one-year intervals thereafter, with each expected to take approximately 15 months to complete.

Developers listed the price range for the homes at $300,000 to $500,000. They showed three different home styles, ranging in size from around 1,700 to 2,500 square feet.

Developers will need to submit final detailed development plans prior to the start of construction.

Of the project site’s 85 acres, approximately 40 acres will be reserved for open space owned and maintained by a Homeowners Association, plans outline. Around 63% of this open space will be preserved in its natural wooded state, with the remaining maintained as green space.

Plans also include development of stormwater detention ponds and walking trails.

Several Vandalia residents addressed council ahead of the Monday vote, with many sharing concerns about the plans, including the potential for issues with traffic and safety on roadways near the development site, and the construction quality of the proposed homes.

Council approved the preliminary plans for the Riverdale subdivision with multiple conditions, including that the developers complete a traffic study and adhere to some construction design requirements.