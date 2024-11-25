Vandalia council to consider six candidates for city manager position

Mark Schwieterman has been serving as interim city manager since the sudden resignation of former City Manager Dan Wendt in June. Council at that time authorized a separation agreement with the former leader in a parting deal that paid him just over $277,000 in severance pay.

Along with Vandalia Police Chief Kurt Althouse, candidates for the city’s top leadership position include John Donnelly, Redmond Jones, Randy Robertson, Jeffrey Tyler, and Drew Willison.

Althouse has served as chief of police since April 2018. Prior to that, he spent four years as administrative lieutenant for the department.

Althouse served as interim city manager for the city of Vandalia from June 2020 through January 2021 following the resignation of City Manager Jon Crusey.

His previous career experience also includes time at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Englewood Police Department. He has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration and an associate’s degree in police science.

Donnelly is a project manager for BCS, LLC/EDG: Engineers and Surveyors, based in Mason. Prior to that, Donnelly was operations director for the Africa Mercy, Mercy Ships, in Dakar, Senegal, West Africa.

He served as director of municipal services and engineer for Tipp City.

His previous experience also includes time as engineer with Montgomery County Environmental Services, and civil engineer with LBJ Engineers and Architects in Dayton. He has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and a masters of public administration degree.

Jones most recently served as deputy city manager for Iowa City, Iowa. Prior to that, he was the city administrator for the city of West Branch, Iowa.

He also has city leadership experience in Groveland, Florida; Davenport, Iowa; and Temple, Texas.

Jones has a masters of public administration degree, a bachelor’s degree in urban studies, and an associate’s degree in liberal arts.

Robertson recently served as city manager for Aberdeen, Maryland. Prior to that, he was the chief executive officer for Cordova, Alaska.

He also has municipal leadership experience in Vestavia Hills, Alabama; Mt. Juliet, Tennessee; Ashland, Kentucky; Dover, Delaware; and Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

Robertson has master’s degrees in urban studies and planning, public administration, and strategic planning. He also earned a bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University.

Tyler currently serves as assistant city manager/community development director for the city of Powell. Prior to that, he was the development services director for the city of Fairborn.

Tyler also has municipal leadership experience in the Dublin, Reynoldsburg, and Kettering.

Tyler earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture at the University of Cincinnati.

Willison is currently an attorney/manager partner at the law firm Oldaker & Willison, LLC. Prior to that, he served as senior vice president for corporate and external affairs at the National Fish and Wildlife Service.

Willison also has experience on Capitol Hill, serving in various roles, including as chief of staff for U.S. Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid; U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms and Deputy Sergeant at Arms; and Senate Democratic staff director.

Willison attended George Washington University Law School. He also has a master’s degree in public administration, and a bachelor’s degree in government.