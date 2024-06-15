Former longtime Kettering city manager appointed interim leader in Vandalia

The city may seek further service from the SRC, including for consulting, accounting, payroll, and special projects, at additional costs of up to $200 per hour.

Should the city employ a permanent manager prior to the contract’s expiration, the agreement can be terminated with the consensus of both parties. The agreement may also be extended on a month-to-month basis, if needed.

Schwieterman’s placement was announced just days after city council voted to accept the resignation of former City Manager Dan Wendt, who vacated the position following a brief administrative leave that was preceded by a series of closed-door council meetings.

Employed by the SRC, Schwieterman will serve in Vandalia, beginning Monday, while the city searches for a permanent manager.

Schwieterman formerly served as Kettering’s city manager for nearly two decades, from 2006 until his retirement in 2022. He also serves as treasurer for the Ohio City/County Management Association, according to the organization’s website.

Wendt is listed as a board member for the OCCMA.

As part of Wendt’s resignation, the city of Vandalia authorized a separation agreement with the former leader in a parting deal that will pay him just over $277,000 in severance pay.

The pay includes regular pay through Aug. 1, along with payment for 10 1/2 months in the amount of $142,636. The city will continue Wendt’s insurance coverage through the end of the year at a total of nearly $12,000.

The severance also includes state retirement system contributions, and the payout of sick, holiday, vacation and flex pay.

In a statement last week, the city cited issues related to “management style, communication, and direction” as reasons that contributed to Wendt’s resignation.

“On June 5, 2024, city council discussed potentially removing the city manager primarily due to ongoing general concerns,” the statement reads. “... There was no single specific item that lead to the discussion for change. Prior to a vote on the matter, Mr. Wendt tendered his resignation pending the execution of a separation agreement.”

In the agreement, the city acknowledges that Wendt is not accused of committing any civil, criminal or policy violations.