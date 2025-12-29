Vandalia Division of Fire’s new Squad Program aims to enhance emergency response efficiency

“Traditionally, full-sized engines and ladder trucks have responded to all types of emergencies. However, deploying these large units to every call is no longer sustainable,” officials said in announcing the change.

The change aims to increase efficiency, reduce apparatus wear and tear and enhance service delivery to the community.

“This operational shift comes as the recently completed Community Risk Assessment identified the consistent increases in emergency call volume strains personnel and places significant wear on engines and ladder trucks, which are costly to operate and maintain,” the release continues. “This approach ensures that engines and ladder trucks remain available for fires, rescues, major accidents, and other high-acuity emergencies where they are truly needed.”

The new program will use a vehicle that is already part of the department’s fleet, according to VDF spokesman Bryan Sowers.

“The current Squad is a 2017 Ford F-250 that has been equipped with EMS and basic firefighting equipment,” Sowers said. “Prior to becoming the Squad, it served as the shift commander’s vehicle.”

The Squad will be staffed by two personnel, who will also complement the ladder staffing for higher acuity calls, Sowers added.

According to Sowers, the VDF has historically experienced a 2 to 3% annual increase in calls for service. This year, the department will surpass 4,000 calls for service for the first time in VDF history.

This increase has contributed to the division relying on neighboring departments for mutual aid, along with increased response times, Sowers said.

“Data has shown that approximately 30% of the time, we experienced overlapping medic calls, meaning one medic was dispatched, followed by a second medic call within minutes,” he said. “Approximately 1/3 of these calls for service were lower-acuity, or non-life-threatening service calls.”

The Squad will respond to calls for requests like non-injury lift assist, smoke alarm service, and similar incidents, which will keep ambulances and fire-fighting apparatus available for more critical calls.

“This program is a bold and necessary step forward,” said Chief Chad Follick at a recent community meeting. “With call volume rising, we must adapt. Our Squad Program ensures we deliver top-tier value-added service, preserve our apparatus, and operate responsibly with taxpayer dollars. Most importantly, it strengthens our ability to protect our community today and in the future.”