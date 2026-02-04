Vandalia man accused of filming juveniles in bathroom, downloading more than 1,000 child porn images

A Vandalia man is facing more than 100 charges after he reportedly filmed two children in a bathroom and downloaded hundreds of images of child pornography.

William B. Winston, 31, was charged with one count of gross sexual imposition and 102 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance in Vandalia Municipal Court.

Winston is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. His bail was set at $100,000.

On Oct. 16, a Vandalia school reported a child disclosed Winston sexually assaulted them two days earlier, according to court records.

An investigation revealed Winston had a hidden camera in a private bathroom and recorded two juveniles while they were showering and changing in the bathroom, an affidavit read.

He reportedly made 294 photos of the juveniles.

“William B. Winston has downloaded over 1,000 photos of other children in various states of nudity from a Russian photo sharing website,” an affidavit stated.

A hundred of the photos were taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. A doctor verified 61 images included children younger than 14 and 35 images had children younger than 18, according to court records.

