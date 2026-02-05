Vandalia man accused of secretly filming juveniles in bathroom indicted on 100+ charges

The investigation began on Oct. 16 after a student at a Vandalia school reported Winston sexually assaulted them on Oct. 14, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents.

An affidavit stated Winston used a hidden camera in a private bathroom to film two juveniles in various states of undress and while they were showering.

There were six videos from the hidden camera and Winston used them to take 294 photos, according to court documents.

Winston also allegedly downloaded more than 1,000 photos of other children in various states of undress from a Russian website.

One hundred of the images were taken to a Dayton Children’s Hospital doctor, who verified 61 images included children younger than 14 and 35 images had children younger than 18, according to court documents.

Winston is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.