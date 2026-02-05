Breaking: Butler County deputy stabbed; suspect in custody

Vandalia man accused of secretly filming juveniles in bathroom indicted on 100+ charges

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County Common Pleas Court. JIM NOELKER/STAFF FILE
Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

A Vandalia man is accused of filming two juveniles with a hidden camera and downloading more than 1,000 images of child pornography.

A grand jury indicted William B. Winston, 31, on two counts of gross sexual imposition and 102 counts of illegal use of a minor in a nudity-oriented material or performance in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

William B. Winston. Photo courtesy Miami Valley Jails.

icon to expand image

The investigation began on Oct. 16 after a student at a Vandalia school reported Winston sexually assaulted them on Oct. 14, according to Vandalia Municipal Court documents.

An affidavit stated Winston used a hidden camera in a private bathroom to film two juveniles in various states of undress and while they were showering.

There were six videos from the hidden camera and Winston used them to take 294 photos, according to court documents.

Winston also allegedly downloaded more than 1,000 photos of other children in various states of undress from a Russian website.

One hundred of the images were taken to a Dayton Children’s Hospital doctor, who verified 61 images included children younger than 14 and 35 images had children younger than 18, according to court documents.

Winston is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday. He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

In Other News
1
2 sentenced to prison, another 2 plead guilty in Dayton chop shop and...
2
Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering relocating to Valley Pike in...
3
Man sentenced to prison in Thug Riders violent crime conspiracy
4
Thug Riders: What’s next for 14 members of motorcycle club accused of...
5
Haiti’s temporary protected status saga: A timeline

About the Author