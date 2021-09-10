Vandalia police 911 lines down, public should call Communications Center

People in Vandalia requesting police, medical or fire services should call the city’s Communications Center after police department’s 911 emergency lines went down Friday morning.
The Communications Center can be reached at 937-898-5868.
The public will be notified once the 911 lines are back in service.
