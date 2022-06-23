dayton-daily-news logo
Vandalia to hold emergency drills Friday at sports complex

The Vandalia Sports Complex is located right beside the Vandalia Recreation Center. FILE

VANDALIA — The city of Vandalia’s Public Safety forces will be conducting a staged emergency exercise from 7 a.m. to noon Friday at the Vandalia Sports Complex. City officials say the exercise is only a drill.

Emergency response personnel and emergency vehicles will be operating in and around the complex’s main drive and parking lots, located at 1111 Stonequarry Road, according to a post on the city of Vandalia Division of Fire Facebook page Thursday afternoon.

The main driveway and parking areas north of the entrance to the Recreation Center will be closed to the public, but the park will remain open, the post states.

