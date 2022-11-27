Vehicle crashes into parked car in Dayton, one injured

BreakingNews
Car crash in Dayton hospitalizes 1 child, 1 adult
A two-vehicle car crash in the 400 block of North Woodward Avenue in Dayton on Sunday morning injured at least one person.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch received a call at 4:40 a.m. about a vehicle striking a parked vehicle.

At least one person was injured and transported to the Miami Valley Hospital, dispatch said. The extent of injuries is unknown.

No additional details, including how many people were involved, were available.

The crash is under investigation.

We will update as we learn more.

