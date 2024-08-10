Vehicle crashes into pole in Dayton, trapping one; N. Main Street closed

North Main Street is closed in Dayton after a vehicle crashed into a pole late Friday, trapping a person inside.
According to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center, at 10 p.m. a vehicle crashed into a pole was reported around N. Main Street and Ernst Avenue.
One person was trapped in the vehicle, dispatchers said, and as of 11 p.m. they had no records of someone being taken to the hospital.
N. Main Street was closed at Fairview Avenue due to the crash.
