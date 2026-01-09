Vehicles shot in Harrison Twp., no injuries reported

Deputies found shell casings and vehicles with bullet holes while responding to a gunfire complaint Thursday in Harrison Twp., but no injuries were reported.
Around 10 p.m., Montgomery County sheriff’s deputies responded to the Catalpa Drive and West Nottingham Road intersection for a report of shots fired.
Initial reports indicated two men were shooting at each other, according to the sheriff’s office.
Crews found shell casings and two vehicles that had been shot. While canvassing the area, they found a victim, but no injuries were reported.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit is handling the investigation.
