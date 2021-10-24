Victim dies after pedestrian crash in Fairborn

FAIRBORN — A man struck by a vehicle in Fairborn Saturday evening has died.
Fairborn police responded to a call that arrived at 8:13 p.m. about a man who was reportedly struck by a vehicle near East Dayton Drive and South Central Avenue near the Marathon gas station and the Shell station, according to a report by Fairborn Police Department.
Upon arrival, police located an adult male whose injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the report.
The incident is under investigation.