Victim dies after pedestrian crash in Fairborn

By Eric Schwartzberg
1 hour ago

FAIRBORN — A man struck by a vehicle in Fairborn Saturday evening has died.

Fairborn police responded to a call that arrived at 8:13 p.m. about a man who was reportedly struck by a vehicle near East Dayton Drive and South Central Avenue near the Marathon gas station and the Shell station, according to a report by Fairborn Police Department.

Upon arrival, police located an adult male whose injuries were consistent with being struck by a vehicle, according to the report.

The incident is under investigation.

