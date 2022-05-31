Victim identified in jet ski fatal at Caesar Creek Lake

The Warren County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died Sunday at Caesar Creek Lake.
Donnell Jordan, 31, of Erie, Pa., was reportedly riding on a jet ski at Caesar Creek Lake on Sunday afternoon when he was thrown off. Witnesses reported the jet skier hit a wave and was thrown from his watercraft. The coroner’s office said Jordan died at the scene. Media reports say that Jordan was wearing a life jacket at the time.
An autopsy of Jordan’s body was scheduled for Tuesday at the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. No other information was available Tuesday morning.
Stephanie O’Grady, an ODNR spokesperson, said the man may have suffered a medical event that led to him being thrown off the jet ski but the incident remains under investigation.
The deadly incident at Caesar Creek was one of many water rescue incidents during the Memorial Day weekend, including one that led to the deaths of two people in Clark County Sunday.
About the Author