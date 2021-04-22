VIDEO: Jamestown police sergeant arrested for OVI; tells trooper he would give another trooper a break

The trooper told him he’d seen Estep cross over the centerline several times while driving and asked if he felt impaired. The trooper asked Estep to take off his hat so he could look at his eyes with a flashlight.

“Sir, you made the decision to drink alcohol and get behind the wheel,” the trooper said in dashcam video.

Estep, visibly angry, said that he’s stopped troopers who have done the same thing and he gave them “a break.”

Jamestown Police Chief Rodger Tyree said the incident was a “disappointment” and that an “extremely poor decision was made.” Estep had no traffic violations or any disciplinary issues in the past, Tyree said.

Estep was put on “restrictive duties” and as of Wednesday has been placed on paid leave, the chief said. There is an internal investigation underway. Tyree said he didn’t know how long the investigation might take, but that it may coincide with the conclusion of Estep’s court case.

Estep is a 23-year veteran of the department.

“Police are not above the law,” Tyree said. “I’m disappointed to see an officer, or any of our citizens, in that position.”

Estep appeared in court on Wednesday. His attorney has pleaded not guilty on Estep’s behalf. Estep’s attorney, Charles Rowland II, also requested a pretrial conference hearing and a jury trial. A hearing date has not been set yet.