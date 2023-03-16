VIDEO: Man leads police on chase while driving in reverse, arrested after crash

Morrison was charged in Miami County Municipal Court with driving while under the influence and without a license, reckless operation, failure to comply and resisting arrest.

Morrison was in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Monday on allegations he violated conditions of the $5,000 cash or surety bond he posted the day before the incident. That bond was set on felony charges pending against him for aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine in alleged incidents last summer.

“You posted bond and immediately used,” Judge Stacy Wall told Morrison. His behavior required her to decide a bond amount that would keep him and the public safe, Wall said.

Bond was set a $50,000 cash or surety. Morrison remained in the county jail Wednesday.