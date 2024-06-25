Dayton vintage shops welcome folks seeking home decor, hand-crafted items

The goal of the group is to increase foot traffic to each location.

“Many of us have experienced shoppers who love our vintage options and want to know of other shops in the area,” Yingling said. “Things ebb and flow. I’m excited to have a few of the original shops back with us. Our downtown Miamisburg contingent is new this year. This is perfect for a group of ladies that want to go day-tripping in town.”

Also known as VSGD, participants belong to a one-year membership, and the seven members will be in place through June 2025.

The kick-off event for the group is a Christmas in July Shop Hop that will run the entire month of July. Visitors will receive Shop Hop passes for 10% off the total purchase at all participating stores.

“We encourage people to shop at small businesses, so the funds stay in the immediate area,” Yingling said. “It’s important to support our community. Christmas in July is so nostalgic, and I love the vintage aesthetic…it’s fun to get a sneak peak of the Christmas season.”

Molly Williams, owner of M & Co., is new to the vintage shop group.

“My shop is located in downtown Miamisburg,” Williams said. “People who like vintage can always find something they like in here. I really like the idea of the Shop Hop.”

Williams has been in business for seven years, and at the same location, and said people come into her shop daily, discovering it for the first time.

“I like the idea that you can go up to Tipp and Troy and all the way down to Miamisburg because every town has a little bit different personality,” she said. “It’s nice to know that you can go within a 20-mile radius of downtown Dayton and see so many different varieties of shops.”

Williams noted that today people are not about shopping as much as they are about experience.

“I want it to be a really good experience,” she said. “Everyone that has come in from other vintage shops have been the nicest, sweetest people. I really enjoy meeting them.”

Future plans for VSGD include a Shop Hop option for Christmas, which will run the entire month of December, and a Valentine’s Day Shop Hop that will run the entire month of February 2025.

The group is also a sponsoring of The City Mercantile Show, and will be featured during a Comfort & Joy Christmas Market event, which will be Nov. 15-17 at the Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N. Broadway St., Lebanon.

The City Mercantile Show features an open-air market where shoppers can find vintage home décor, clothing, food and more.

“VSGD is one of the sponsors of the City Mercantile show and several VSGD members will have booths at the show,” Yingling said.

C & C Studios, who is the host shop for VSGD, recently opened a second location at Antiques Village, near I-675 and I-75.

“I really love the vintage antiques aspect of the business, and I also wanted to help gain exposure for the VSGD group,” Yingling said. “The Antique Village is open seven days a week, and that booth will offer more seasonal items.”

Yingling sums up this unique vintage group as a community collaboration for small shop owners.

“I know that these business owners are like minded and want to collaborate with other owners,” she said. “We do believe there is room for everyone at the table, no matter what type of vintage shop they have, and we’re stronger together than we are apart.”

For more information, visit facebook.com/vintageshopsofdayton.

Vintage Shops of Greater Dayton members

C & C Studios Vintage & Paper Goods, 101 E. Alex Bell Road, Suite 160, Centerville

C & C Studios Vintage & Paper Goods, Antiques Village, 651 Lyons Road, Dayton (booth at the corner of Main and 11th)

Southern Charm, 1209 E. Stroop Road, Kettering

M & Co., 48 S. Main St., Miamisburg

My Mother’s Memories, 19 W. Main St., Fairborn

Mike’s Vintage Toys, 508 E. 5th St., Dayton

Village Salvage, 85 S. Main St., Waynesville

Ohio Red Barn, 36B S. Main St., Miamisburg (until Sept. 15)

Ohio Red Barn, 46-50 S. 1st St., Miamisburg (after Oct. 1)