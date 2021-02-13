Virginia man accused of trying to grab Huber Heights officer’s Taser in struggle

A 34-year-old Virginia man is accused of assaulting three Huber Heights police officers and trying to grab an officer’s Taser during a struggle Tuesday after police responded to a domestic violence call.
Lamar Hampton Fields of Manassas, Va., is charged with robbery, three counts of assault on police officer and obstructing official business, all felony charges, in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Eastern Division.
When the first officer arrived, Fields was standing on the front porch of a home in the 4500 block of Bufort Boulevard in Huber Heights. He was belligerent and threatened to “whip” the officer, according to criminal complaint filed Wednesday in court.
Fields charged Fields with clenched fists and ignored several commands to stop before the officer used a Taser, which apparently had no effect on Fields, the document stated. Fields punched the officer in the face and tried to take his Taser, according to the filing.
Two more officers responded by then to help subdue Fields, who reportedly kicked an officer who was trying to help handcuff him. A sergeant also suffered injuries to his right arm.
“Fields continues to obstruct/resist arrest until he was placed inside a cruiser,” the court document stated.
Fields is being held on a $500,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He is scheduled to appear Friday in court.