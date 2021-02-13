Virginia man accused of trying to grab Huber Heights officer’s Taser in struggle

Lamar Hampton Fields of Manassas, Va., is charged with robbery, three counts of assault on police officer and obstructing official business, all felony charges, in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Eastern Division.

When the first officer arrived, Fields was standing on the front porch of a home in the 4500 block of Bufort Boulevard in Huber Heights. He was belligerent and threatened to “whip” the officer, according to criminal complaint filed Wednesday in court.