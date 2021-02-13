Dayton man accused of starting fire at Riverside motel

A 24-year-old man is accused of intentionally setting a fire last month at the Air View Inn in Riverside.
Gregory Michael Covill Jr. of Dayton is charged with aggravated arson in Montgomery County Municipal Court’s Eastern Division.
He is accused of starting a fire Jan. 31 at the motel at 1891 Harshman Road in Riverside when there were several occupants, according to a statement of facts filed Wednesday in court.
Corvill is held on a $100,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Wednesday arrest by Dayton police.
There were no reports of injuries in connection to the arson.
Corville is scheduled to appear Friday in court.