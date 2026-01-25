Voice of Business: Dayton area businesses and America at 250

Around 1890, Dayton had more patents per capita than anywhere else in the United States. The culture of innovation in Dayton shaped the development of the world. Modern products like airplanes, the electric automobile starter, fast-drying auto paint, soda can pop-tops, and parachutes were all birthed out of Dayton. People like Charles Kettering and the Wright brothers were not just inventors; they were business owners who transformed experimentation into enterprise.

That spirit continued on into the 20th century with companies like Henny Penny inventing the first pressure fryer for restaurants and Midmark discovering new ways to sterilize medical equipment. Innovation today is anchored in a robust aerospace and defense ecosystem that is connected to 38,000 employees at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base that are supported by hundreds of private-sector employers. Dayton companies are advancing next-generation materials, autonomous vehicle, and cybersecurity technologies that directly support national defense and economic security.

Dayton area businesses are also playing a growing role in industries critical to the modern American economy beyond aerospace. Advanced manufacturers are strengthening domestic supply chains and reshoring production. Health care innovators are improving patient outcomes and workforce efficiency. Logistics, distribution, and data-driven service firms in the Dayton region are helping American companies operate faster and smarter in an increasingly competitive global marketplace. If it’s made or distributed in America, a Dayton business has its fingerprints on it.

Entrepreneurship remains a defining strength. Dayton’s startup community is producing scalable companies in technology, engineering, and professional services, many of which serve customers far beyond Ohio’s borders. These firms create high-wage jobs, attract investment capital, and reinforce America’s reputation as the world’s most innovative economy.

Just as important, Dayton’s business community continues to demonstrate that economic growth and civic leadership go hand in hand. Local employers are investing heavily in workforce development, partnering with K–12 schools, colleges, and universities to ensure talent pipelines remain strong. Businesses are embracing apprenticeships, upskilling programs, and inclusive hiring practices that help more Americans participate in economic growth.

As we approach America’s 250th anniversary, the lesson from Dayton is clear: a strong nation depends on strong local economies powered by businesses willing to innovate, adapt, and lead. The next chapter of America’s economic story will be written by communities like Dayton, where businesses honor their legacy by building the future.

The Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to represent a business community that has helped shape America’s economy for generations and continues to drive it forward today. As we celebrate our nation’s past, we must recommit to policies and partnerships that ensure Dayton businesses remain strong for the next 250 years.

Dayton area business will continue to shape the economic future of the country and the world.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.