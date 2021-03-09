Voice of Business: Dayton-area businesses leading on vaccine advocacy

We never thought we would see the day when we would say, “I miss having quarterly sales meetings,” or “When can I start business travel again?” Well, that day is here.

There is a strong desire to reconnect with colleagues, customers and the community. We relied on virtual relationships when we had to, but now we’re feeling the pressure to reconnect and strengthen those business relationships that have been strained because of the coronavirus.

Employers feel this pressure to reconnect, but they are also cautious, and want to ensure employee safety before they take the next step. That’s why Dayton employers are leading the way on vaccine advocacy and healthy workplace incentives.

Employers across the region are providing employees time off to get vaccinated, HR incentives for those who get a vaccine, and educational opportunities to help employees feel more comfortable about getting a vaccine.

Employers know vaccines are a critical step to moving forward, so while they’re doing everything they can to respect their employees’ personal choices, they’re also incentivizing them to making healthy choices.

Priority number one at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce is getting the economy fully reopened, getting every employee back to work, and supporting the resurgence of a free enterprise economy that is humming on all cylinders.

This goal is only fully conceivable when we reach critical immunity as a community and world.

These healthy decisions will save lives and help us get back to business. There is a light at the end of the tunnel. We see the light and will get there. I’m proud the Dayton area business community is leading on this critical issue.

Chris Kershner is the president and CEO of the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.