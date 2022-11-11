Voters approve all energy aggregation issues; what’s next step?

That doesn’t necessarily mean Vandalia will take immediate action, he said.

“We will continually study that but we’ll look for a window where we can do that sort of collective purchasing in a way that’s hopefully going to beat the market,” Wendt said.

West Carrollton City Manager Brad Townsend said the city had residents in mind when it put electric aggregation choice on the ballot.

“We are pleased with the outcome and the confidence the voters have entrusted to us,” Townsend said.

West Carrollton City Council will consider legislation in the coming months to join with other communities and the Miami Valley Communications Council to formally establish the electric and natural gas aggregation programs, he said.

“It is anticipated that rates will be negotiated in the first quarter of next year as soon as the MVCC programs have been approved by the PUCO and utilities put their respective programs out to bid,” Townsend said.

Aggregation explained

Aggregation measures are meant to give Ohio consumers the opportunity to choose their electricity generation suppliers — where their energy comes from. Under aggregation, a community entity negotiates with suppliers on behalf of eligible households, nonprofits and small businesses to save money on bills by grouping together.

Also, under most aggregation programs, home and small business owners have the opportunity to opt out.

The price of electricity has risen nationwide, and inflation, natural gas cost increases, supply chain problems and other issues — like growing post-pandemic demand for power — are complicating factors, officials have said.

As of June 1, AES Ohio’s price became 10.91 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh), up from its “standard offer” price of 4.805 cents. A kilowatt-hour is how much energy you need to run a 1,000-watt appliance for an hour. A 100-watt bulb takes 10 hours to use a kilowatt-hour of energy. A 2,000-watt appliance takes 30 minutes.

Election Night results

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Clayton, electric aggregation: 69% yes, 31% no

Englewood, electric aggregation: 69% yes, 31% no

Englewood, natural gas aggregation: 70% yes, 30% no

Riverside, electric aggregation: 58 yes, 42% no

Riverside, natural gas aggregation: 58% yes, 42% no

Trotwood, natural gas aggregation: 59% yes, 41% no

Trotwood, electric aggregation: 58% yes, 42% no

Vandalia, natural gas aggregation: 71% yes, 29% no

Vandalia, electric aggregation: 71% yes, 29% no

West Carrollton, electric aggregation: 66% yes, 34% no

GREENE COUNTY

Greene County, natural gas aggregation: 65% yes, 35% no

Bowersville village, electric aggregation: 71% yes, 29% no

Bowersville village, natural gas aggregation: 71% yes, 29% no

Clifton village, electric aggregation: 80% yes, 20% no

Clifton village, natural gas aggregation: 80% yes, 20% no

MIAMI COUNTY

Miami County (all unincorporated except Newberry), electric aggregation: 63% yes, 37% no

Miami County (all unincorporated except Newberry), natural gas aggregation: 63% yes, 37% no

WARREN COUNTY

Waynesville, electric aggregation: 74% yes, 26% no

Waynesville, natural gas aggregation: 74% yes, 26% no