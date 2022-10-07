Voters Guide: Abshire vs. Bruns for Montgomery County Juvenile Court Judge

Current employment: Cordell and Cordell

Why are you seeking elected office: I am seeking the position of Juvenile Court Judge because I see the work of juvenile court as the most important work there is in Montgomery County. Families that walk through the doors of juvenile court are experiencing some of their worst times and hardest days. I want to make sure that juveniles get the individualized treatment they need and families receive services while protecting the citizens of Montgomery County. I will ensure all families are treated with dignity and respect and do my best to make sure every child is given the courts attention and protection.

Why should voters elect you: My experience in active duty military and serving in Desert Storm provided me with the necessary leadership and training that is required to serve large organizations, such as the Montgomery County Juvenile Court. Additionally, my experience prosecuting child abuse and neglect cases as an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, combined with 12 years in private practice focused exclusively on family law matters, makes me well qualified to serve as Montgomery County’s juvenile court judge. As a private attorney, I have served minor children and their families in all roles involving juvenile court, which include Guardian Ad Litem, and fighting for the best interest of the child in custody disputes. I have also represented juveniles in delinquency cases, truancy cases, unruly matters and traffic citations, as well as, representing parents who are involved with custody issues.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? My top three priorities are addressing the continuing rise of violent crimes, drug use and mental health needs of our county’s youth.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? My experience has taught me that it is vital for the court to maintain relationships with our community partners, who are geared towards strengthening the development of our youth. It is essential to work on individualized treatment plans necessary for our youth and the continuation and expansion of the Drug Court, the Mental Health Court and Family Treatment Court. It is a two fold problem, as it is necessary to find sufficient resources to address mental illness of our at risk children. The second issue is to have those families and their children accept the treatment and help being offered. I pledge to make certain that children and families receive the treatment, resources and benefits that our county offers, in order to find the path to becoming good citizens.

Anything else you would like voters to know? Born and raised in North Dayton, I graduated from Northridge High School. Upon graduation, I enlisted in the Army and proudly served in Desert Storm. After receiving my honorable discharge, I used my GI Bill to attend Wright State University for my undergraduate degree in Urban Affairs and then my masters degree in Applied Behavioral Science. Next, I graduated with my juris doctorate from University of Toledo College of Law. I was later awarded outstanding alumni from Wright State University. I live in Centerville with my wife, who is a registered nurse and our two children.

Julie Bruns

Residence: Miamisburg

Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: Dayton Bar Association, Ohio Supreme Court Committee which created the current Juvenile Competency Laws, Church Council Member

Education: Juris Doctorate - University of Dayton School of Law, Bachelor’s Degree - Miami University

Current employment: Montgomery County Juvenile Court Magistrate

Why are you seeking elected office: I have worked in Juvenile Court for 20 of my 26 years as an attorney. I was an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for 23 years handling mostly juvenile delinquency cases. I am currently a Magistrate in Juvenile Court presiding over Civil Custody Cases. Running for Juvenile Court Judge is an aspiration I have had for a long time.

Why should voters elect you: I have worked in Juvenile Court for the majority of my career. I trained new attorneys working in Juvenile Court for 14 years. I also prosecuted cases including homicide, rape, robbery, and gun offenses during my years in Juvenile Court. I also served on several Juvenile Court Committees including the Juvenile Detention Alternative Initiative which sought to divert non violent youth from incarceration, and the Disproportionate Minority Contact Committee which identified reasons why minority juveniles were more highly represented in the delinquent population than non minority juveniles. Further, I created a Nationally Recognized Sexting Diversion program for juvenile sexting offenders, and I served on an Ohio Supreme Court Committee which created the current Juvenile Competency statutes.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1) The safety of our communities, because Montgomery County citizens deserve to feel safe in their communities.

2) Rehabilitation of Juvenile Offenders, because most juveniles who commit delinquent acts, due to their age, will be returning to our neighborhoods. Programs to rehabilitate these youth are vital to the overall safety of our communities. There are currently multiple programs in place to assist these youth and their families, so I will work to maintain the current programs as well as develop new programs when needed.

3) Programs to strengthen the families in our communities. Strengthening families creates safer communities. When juveniles have a strong bond with their family and a safe and nurturing environment, their chances for success increase exponentially.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? I would begin by reviewing current programs within the court and including community leaders in discussions about the current programming. I would also identify opportunities to enhance the already existing programs by encouraging the participation of faith based leaders, child advocates, treatment providers, educators, law enforcement and juvenile court personnel. I would encourage strong community involvement because it is vital to the future of our youth and the safety of our communities.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I have dedicated the vast majority of my career to Juvenile Court because I am passionate about keeping our communities safe while also creating an environment where juveniles can be successful. My passion has always been to help others whether it be a victim of crime or a juvenile who has chosen the wrong path. While I do believe there should be consequences for wrongs that are committed, I also believe that people should be given an opportunity, in the proper situations, to redeem themselves and become a law abiding, contributing members of society.