Voters Guide: DeWine vs. Zayas for state Supreme Court Justice seat

Current employment: Ohio Supreme Court Justice

Why are you seeking elected office: I care deeply about this state and its legal system. If we are going to prosper as a state, we need communities where people feel safe. Without safe communities, people will not want to live, invest or create jobs in our state. As Justice, I can plan an important role in making sure that the rule of law is protected in Ohio.

I also believe strongly that a stable and predictable legal environment is critical to our economy. Judges should strictly apply the law as it is written. We may not impose our own personal viewpoints but must adhere strictly to the law and the constitution. When we act in the manner we ensure fairness and equal treatment because the same rules apply to everyone. We also create a stable and predictable legal environment that encourages people to want to live and create jobs in this State.

Why should voters elect you: I bring a unique perspective to the Ohio Supreme Court because of my service in other branches of government and every level of Ohio courts. As a Cincinnati City Councilmember, I dealt with some very difficult issues involving our legal system and the community. I served as Chair of the Law Committee immediately following the riots in Cincinnati and was deeply involved in a collaborative process that made significant and sustained improvements in police-community relations. My service on City Council and the County Commission has given me a keen understanding of the role of the other branches of government and the impact of our judicial system on these branches.

I have also served as a judge at all three levels of Ohio’s courts, something very few judges can say. This has helped me understand how the supreme court can work with and improve judicial functions across every court in Ohio.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities?

1. Protect the rule of law so that Ohioans may live in safe communities.

2. Maintaining a predictable and consistent set of legal rules so that people may order their lives and make decisions with confidence about the legal backdrop.

3. Ensuring that all who come before the court are treated fairly and consistent with the rule of law.

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Fairness, access to justice and a predictable legal environment are things that have to be worked on each day in the Ohio Supreme Court. I’ve done that during my time as justice and will continue to work on the issues with my fellow justices when I’m re-elected.

Additionally, I helped create and lead the iCourts Taskforce that helps further access to justice and improve court efficiency through the use of technology. I hope to further streamline Ohio courts and make them more efficient.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I’m thankful for the trust they placed in me six years ago and look forward to continuing to earn that trust for another six years.

Marilyn Zayas

No response