Voters Guide: Fischer vs. Jamison for state Supreme Court Justice seat

Current employment: Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court

Why are you seeking elected office: I am highly qualified and eminently competent for the role. I have the ability and experiences to be a high quality justice. I want to serve all Ohioans.

Why should voters elect you: As a practitioner before becoming a judge and then justice, I represented clients as both plaintiffs and defendants, and thus know how to listen and absorb arguments from all sides. I tried cases throughout the nation (Illinois, Colorado, New York, California, for some examples), including federal courts in the Sixth, Tenth, and Second Circuits, as well as statewide throughout Ohio. And I have served as an appellate judge and justice since 2010. Those are the roles one must know to be a good justice. I even won a case in the US Supreme Court.

If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Judicial/Court fairness and equality for all. 2. Judicial/courtroom efficiency, an effort of which I have been highly effective. 3. Writing opinions the parties can understand

What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Continue and enhance/increase all my current efforts which show I have done all 3 already.

Anything else you would like voters to know? I am a fine justice and much more experienced and qualified than when the citizens of Ohio elected me. If you want that experience on the bench, please vote for me.

Terri Jamison

No response