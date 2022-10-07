Voters Guide: Fischer vs. Jamison for state Supreme Court Justice seat

All candidates for local and state office were sent the same series of questions by the Dayton Daily News. Our goal was to help voters make informed choices in the Nov. 8 election (early voting for which begins Oct. 12).
This race, for one of two for state Supreme Court Justice seats on the ballot, is between Republican incumbent Patrick Fischer and Democratic challenger Terri Jamison. The candidates’ answers are below, in their own words. Candidates are listed in alphabetical order.
Patrick F. Fischer
Residence: Cincinnati
Organizations, boards, previous elected positions: Judge, Ohio First District Court of Appeals; Ohio Constitutional Modernization Commission; Ohio Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism; Ohio State Bar Association; Ohio State Bar Foundation; Ohio Lawyers Assistance Program; Cincinnati Bar Association; Cincinnati Bar Foundation; American Bar Association; Association of Professional Responsibility Lawyers;; Cincinnati’s Thomas More Society; Visions Community Services; Hamilton County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board; Hamilton County ADAS Board; Pleasant Ridge Community Council; Children’s Museum of Cincinnati; St. Ursula Villa of Cincinnati; maybe others I do not recall at this time
Education: Harvard Law School ‘83 JD; Harvard College’80 AB
Current employment: Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court
Why are you seeking elected office: I am highly qualified and eminently competent for the role. I have the ability and experiences to be a high quality justice. I want to serve all Ohioans.
Why should voters elect you: As a practitioner before becoming a judge and then justice, I represented clients as both plaintiffs and defendants, and thus know how to listen and absorb arguments from all sides. I tried cases throughout the nation (Illinois, Colorado, New York, California, for some examples), including federal courts in the Sixth, Tenth, and Second Circuits, as well as statewide throughout Ohio. And I have served as an appellate judge and justice since 2010. Those are the roles one must know to be a good justice. I even won a case in the US Supreme Court.
If elected, what will be your top three priorities? 1. Judicial/Court fairness and equality for all. 2. Judicial/courtroom efficiency, an effort of which I have been highly effective. 3. Writing opinions the parties can understand
What specific plans do you have to address those top priorities? Continue and enhance/increase all my current efforts which show I have done all 3 already.
Anything else you would like voters to know? I am a fine justice and much more experienced and qualified than when the citizens of Ohio elected me. If you want that experience on the bench, please vote for me.
********************
Terri Jamison
No response